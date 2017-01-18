Louis Picamoles included in France squad for Six Nations

Northampton's number eight Louis Picamoles has been included in France's 32-man RBS 6 Nations squad.

The 30-year-old, who has over 50 international caps, is the only man selected to play his club rugby outside of the French leagues having moved to Saints in the summer.

Head coach Guy Noves has included the uncapped Geoffrey Palis, Fabien Sanconnie, Arthur Iturria and Mohamed Boughanmi in his group, along with Toulouse centre Yann David, who earned his most recent cap eight years ago.

The French begin their campaign with a trip to Twickenham on February 4, while they must also travel to Ireland and Italy either side of home games with Scotland and Wales.

France have not won the competition since 2010, when they also recorded a Grand Slam under Marc Lievremont's guidance.

Forwards: Atonio (La Rochelle), Baille (Stade Toulouse), Ben Arous (Racing 92), Boughanmi (La Rochelle), Le Devedec (Brive), Chat (Racing 92), Chouly (Clermont), Sanconnie (Brive), Slimani (Stade Francais), Maestri (Toulouse), Goujon (Bordeaux-Begles), Gourdon (La Rochelle), Guirado (Toulon), Picamoles (Northampton), Maynadier (Bordeaux-Begles), Iturria (Clermont), Vahaamahina (Clermont), Lakafia (Stade Francais).

Backs: Fickou (Toulouse), David (Toulouse), Doussain (Toulouse), Camara (Stade Francais), Fofana (Clermont), Huget (Toulouse), Lopez (Clermont), Palis (Castres), Lamerat (Clermont), Machenaud (Racing 92), Nakaitaci (Clermont), Serin (Bordeaux-Begles), Spedding (Clermont), Vakatawa (contracted to FFR).