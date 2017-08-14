Louis Oosthuizen completed a Grand Slam of runner-up finishes and his reaction is definitely unique

Louis Oosthuizen appeared in good spirits after completing a grand slam of runner-up major finishes by ending in a three-way tie for second in the US PGA Championship.

The South African has now been a runner-up in every major after finishing level with Francesco Molinari and Patrick Reed, two shots behind winner Justin Thomas.

The 34-year-old marked his achievement by posting a video on Twitter of himself lip-syncing to a song called 'Rise Up' that quickly earned thousands of retweets and likes.

Just finished my career grand slam second's .. "I'll rise up" pic.twitter.com/083aRityWn — Louis Oosthuizen (@Louis57TM) August 14, 2017

He lost a play-off to Bubba Watson in the 2012 Masters, finished second in the 2015 US Open after recovering from an opening 77 to shoot 66, 66, 67 and lost another play-off in the 2015 Open at St Andrews.

Oosthuizen, who won the Open in 2010, posted on his Twitter account (@Louis57TM): "Just finished my career grand slam second's .. "I'll rise up"."

Accompanying the message was a 47-second clip of him lip-syncing to the chorus of Andra Day's 2015 song 'Rise Up', while people laughed in the background.

Here’s how it compares to the original…

Kevin Kisner and Graham DeLaet, who both finished a further two shots adrift, appeared impressed with the video.

Kisner replied: "Too good!" and "No topping that tonight, that was world class", while DeLaet added: "Those vocals bud...wow".