Los Angeles Lakers fan sinks incredible half-court shot to win $95,000

It was a good night for the Los Angeles Lakers – but it was an even better one for one fan who bagged himself $95,000 (€90,000).

Jerald Acoba from Tulare was invited to try his luck from the half-way point during the 116-102 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, and duly delivered a near-perfect shot to claim the money.

Just a little bit of rim wobble, but no bother.

Acoba then celebrated with D’Angelo Russell’s trademark “ice in my veins” celebration, before being presented with the massive cheque.

Three pointers and a cool celebration – are we sure this guy isn’t a pro?

Acoba says he’s going to buy his mother a new car with his winnings – what a way to kick 2017 off.
