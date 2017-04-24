Loris Baz's gravity-defying save at the Americas GP will have you questioning the laws of physics

Moto GP racers regularly demonstrate breathtaking skill in keeping their bikes upright, but this from Loris Baz is something else.

The 24-year-old Frenchman, who rides a Ducati bike for Reale Avintia Racing, was taking part in qualifying ahead of the Americas GP when this happened.

Laws of physics? What laws of physics?



Could be the greatest save of all time... 👏 @lorisbaz pic.twitter.com/dMxMlGVzQx — MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) April 23, 2017

If you’re like us, you probably watched that a couple of times to make sure you saw it correctly.

Baz intially comes as close as it is possible to falling off his bike without actually coming off it, before his bike throws him about a bit and he continues on his way.

@MotoGP @lorisbaz I can watch this many times and would not get bored — Z.Fadli (@S_Zul6) April 23, 2017

It was certainly something.

We’re not sure Baz will want to have to demonstrate such skill again any time soon, however.