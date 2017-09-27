Lorenzo Insigne wanted to pay tribute to an injured team-mate, but it didn’t go entirely to plan
A small wardrobe malfunction in the Champions League almost scuppered Lorenzo Insigne’s plan to pay tribute to injured team-mate Arkadiusz Milik.
Napoli beat Feyenoord 3-1 in their second Group F game and it was Insigne who opened the scoring in the first half.
⏱7️⃣— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) September 26, 2017
G⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️AL 🎉 #Insigne 👏#NapoliFeyenoord 1-0 🇮🇹 #UCL 🇳🇱 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/pWmIiPSAXZ
However, when he sought the shirt of Milik, team mate Piotr Zielinski handed him his own shirt by mistake.
You had one job... 😂 pic.twitter.com/tEWZw0Oyvl— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) September 26, 2017
Oops – never mind, Insigne was quickly given the correct shirt, that of his team-mate who faces time out of the game with a ruptured cruciate ligament injury.
Thank you for all your messages, it means a lot for me. Now Im focusing on get back, keep your fingers crossed. pic.twitter.com/iYNiPmfB8T— Arkadiusz Milik (@arekmilik9) September 25, 2017
Hopefully Milik makes as swift a recovery as Insigne did with the wrong shirt in his hands.
