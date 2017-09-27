Lorenzo Insigne wanted to pay tribute to an injured team-mate, but it didn’t go entirely to plan

A small wardrobe malfunction in the Champions League almost scuppered Lorenzo Insigne’s plan to pay tribute to injured team-mate Arkadiusz Milik.

Napoli beat Feyenoord 3-1 in their second Group F game and it was Insigne who opened the scoring in the first half.

However, when he sought the shirt of Milik, team mate Piotr Zielinski handed him his own shirt by mistake.

You had one job... 😂 pic.twitter.com/tEWZw0Oyvl — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) September 26, 2017

Oops – never mind, Insigne was quickly given the correct shirt, that of his team-mate who faces time out of the game with a ruptured cruciate ligament injury.

Thank you for all your messages, it means a lot for me. Now Im focusing on get back, keep your fingers crossed. pic.twitter.com/iYNiPmfB8T — Arkadiusz Milik (@arekmilik9) September 25, 2017

Hopefully Milik makes as swift a recovery as Insigne did with the wrong shirt in his hands.