Looks like Benjamin Mendy’s #sharkteam moniker is here to stay after Man City’s goals galore
14/10/2017 - 21:58:58Back to Manchester City FC Sport Home
Maybe Benjamin Mendy is right after all and Manchester City are indeed the Shark Team – if Saturday’s match against Stoke City is anything to go by.
Pep Guardiola’s freescoring side thrashed the Potters 7-2 at the Etihad Stadium, with Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne setting up four goals for the rampant Premier League leaders.
Ahead of the game, Mendy made sure inflatable sharks were doing their bit to show support.
Wait for it 😂🦈 pic.twitter.com/tmp0e84PX0— Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) October 14, 2017
The team were spotted wearing their shark-emblazoned jerseys during practice in mock tribute to the 23-year-old left back, who is recovering from a knee injury.
The team are warming up in these today! 🦈— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 14, 2017
What do you think, @benmendy23?! #SharkTeam #mancity pic.twitter.com/PoA9JBIa7f
💪💙 @benmendy23 #mancity pic.twitter.com/moO2uc2Ifu— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 14, 2017
This comes after Mendy revealed why he calls his group the Shark Team in an interview with The Telegraph.
“We’re the big shark and when teams swim up alongside us we gobble them up,” he said.
And given the spike in shark memes and gifs following Man City’s triumph, it looks like the moniker is here to stay.
@ManCity is truly looking lethal today! 😍😍 What International break? #WeAreCity #cityview #SharkTeam #MCISTK #cityvstoke 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/BCT27kYIQB— Simone (@Vrtlnsanity) October 14, 2017
Celebrating like... #SharkTeam pic.twitter.com/wYeWpZEX4z— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 14, 2017
Don’t mess with the #SharkTeam @StokeCity pic.twitter.com/6qT0E1dTpJ— City Watch (@City_Watch) October 14, 2017
I spy sharks #SharkTeam @benmendy23 pic.twitter.com/8EokkNlscC— Daniel Washford (@DWashford) October 14, 2017
Bit of cheating going on @mancity @benmendy23— thegingerwigmcfc (@thegingerwig) October 14, 2017
12th Player #Sharkteam pic.twitter.com/41KAenyPFJ
Join the conversation - comment here