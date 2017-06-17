Longford open All-Ireland campaign with eight-point win over Louth

Longford 2-15 Louth 1-10

Longford impressed throughout as they began their All-Ireland campaign, with a well-earned eight-point SFC Round 1 qualifier win against 13 men Louth at Drogheda's Gaelic Grounds.

The visitors fired seven first half wides, but led for the most part, with Louth leading 0-4 to 0-3 after 20 minutes, following a James Califf score, before Longford claimed a firm grip of the score-board.

Longford regained the lead through Robbie Smyth in the 30th minute, and pushed 0-9 to 0-5 ahead at half-time, with Smyth and Barry Gilleran among those on target.

The visitors made the best possible start to the second half, after Liam Connerton netted a penalty goal a minute after the restart.

Louth were firmly on the backfoot, but Ryan Burns tried to compose matters with a 40th minute point, while Eoin O'Connor netted a goal three minutes later to cut the gap to three points.

Louth manager Colin Kelly had emptied the bench, using five substitutes by the 46th minute, but Longford continued to work hard.

Dessie Reynolds, Smyth and David McGivney continued to add to the Midlanders tally, with Barry McKeon adding their second goal with eight minutes remaining, on the way to an eight-point win.