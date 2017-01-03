Local Cork club announce partnership with Preston North End

By Steve Neville

Cork side Ringmahon Rangers have launched a new partnership with English Championship side Preston North End

At the launch of the Ringmahon Rangers AFC partnership with Preston North End, Nick Harrison, Academy Manager, Preston North End, Conor brett, Chairman of Ringmahon Rangers, Preston new signing from Ringmahon, Adam O’Reilly, The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Des Cahill, Donal O’Sullivan, Trabolgan and Keith Harrington, Schoolboys Chairman. Picture Dan Linehan

Nick Harrison, Preston’s academy manager, spoke at the launch of the partnership and was full of praise for Rangers.

Preston currently have two former Ringmahon players on their books, Alan Browne and the newly signed Adam O’Reilly.

Harrison stressed the importance of a good attitude for players and said the attitude of Browne and O’Reilly influenced Preston’s decision to get involved in the partnership.

The Lilywhites have peaked the interest of Irish football fans in the past having signed Dundalk pair Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle in December.