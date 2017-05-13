Loads of fantasy football managers forgot to make use of their triple captain picks by the look of it

In the biggest week of the Fantasy Premier League calendar, the triple captain chip is essential, but not everybody remembered to use it.

Gameweek 37 of the official Premier League fantasy football game is known as a double gameweek, where some teams play twice, meaning certain players carry more value with two games to play instead of one.

Lots of managers use their triple captaincy chip in a double gameweek to maximise points. It’s pretty big stuff.

But with Chelsea playing West Brom and Everton playing Watford on Friday night, many managers missed the deadline to select their team and a triple captain.

Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez was a popular choice – that is, if you remembered to pick him.

For some it summed up a disappointing season.

But for those who did remember to select their captain, here’s the breakdown for the week.

Who will prove the best triple captain?
