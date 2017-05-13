Loads of fantasy football managers forgot to make use of their triple captain picks by the look of it

In the biggest week of the Fantasy Premier League calendar, the triple captain chip is essential, but not everybody remembered to use it.

Gameweek 37 of the official Premier League fantasy football game is known as a double gameweek, where some teams play twice, meaning certain players carry more value with two games to play instead of one.

Lots of managers use their triple captaincy chip in a double gameweek to maximise points. It’s pretty big stuff.

But with Chelsea playing West Brom and Everton playing Watford on Friday night, many managers missed the deadline to select their team and a triple captain.

fuck fuck fuck fuck fucccccccckkkkkkkk. forgot to use my triple captain @OfficialFPL — Devan (@DevanUTD) May 12, 2017

When you forget to do your fantasy team 3rd week running an still have triple captain,bench boost an all out attack to use and 1 week left!😭 — Michelle Owen (@MichelleOwen7) May 12, 2017

Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez was a popular choice – that is, if you remembered to pick him.

Forgetting to confirm @Alexis_Sanchez as triple captain for the second consecutive season #fantasyfootballproblems #fantasypremierleague — Shane Mooney (@ShaneMooney11) May 12, 2017

For some it summed up a disappointing season.

Forgot to change my team or play my triple captain. Yep.. that sums up my #FPL year really. We go again next year! — Kash 🤙🏼 (@KasharRaja) May 12, 2017

Forgot to activate my triple captain. #FPL 😫😰😵 — Aditya. (@_VintageLFC_) May 12, 2017

When it's THE gameweek in Fantasy Premier League and you forget to make any changes or play your triple Captain... 😑 — Marc Stanley (@marcstanley) May 12, 2017

But for those who did remember to select their captain, here’s the breakdown for the week.

Who will prove the best triple captain?