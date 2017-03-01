Liverpool's new chief executive Peter Moore is actually a South Park villain

Peter Moore is set to replace Ian Ayre as chief executive officer at Liverpool, and aside from being chief competition officer at EA Sports, there’s perhaps another reason people might know the 61-year-old.

Moore was portrayed by South Park in the 2011 episode ‘Crack Baby Athletic Association’ – stay with us here – in a classically wacky episode.

In it, Cartman launches a sport with the very same name as the episode, and EA Sports shows an interest, signing a contract to make video games.

Pretty sure Peter Moore is the only Premier League club CEO to ever have been in a South Park storyline. pic.twitter.com/0xjLfg9al0 — Jason Wilson (@WhizzoUK) February 27, 2017

It’s then that Moore informs the characters that EA Sports has in fact taken complete ownership of the Crack Baby Athletic Association, telling the characters: “Get the f*** outta my building!”

And it’s something that Moore is apparently well aware of, having referenced the episode in a Microsoft E3 speech.

The outgoing Ayre will take up a position as general manager at German second division team 1860 Munich, with Moore joining up with Liverpool in the summer.

The Liverpool-born man has also held positions at Sega, Microsoft and Reebok, but will Liverpool fans respect his authoritah?