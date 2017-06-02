Liverpool's new away kit is loved in some quarters and loathed in others
Liverpool’s home kit for the 2017/18 season got a great reception, but their away kit has endured mixed reviews.
The new home shirt boasts a deeper shade of red, and quite frankly it’s a triumph.
But take one look at the away jersey, and you’ll understand why the fans don’t seem quite so sure about it.
Our 2017-18 @NBFootball away kit. A fitting choice to celebrate 125 years of #LFC.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 2, 2017
Available online now: https://t.co/p3YjZMJwBr#PureLFC pic.twitter.com/IVq9lWlXRv
It looks like a nod to the Reds’ 1995/96 change strip, doesn’t it?
We’re not sure office supplies was the theme the designers were going for.
When you run out of ink on the printer...— Aaron🤘 (@xGrujic) June 2, 2017
Some people weren’t sure about the green. Green?
Green?— Joe Massa (@tvjoe12) June 2, 2017
Others noted that at least the home kit was aesthetically pleasing.
So, the home kit is gorgeous at least... pic.twitter.com/YudZxOFaeu— Nathan (@bmwm5400) June 2, 2017
We can never have a nice home AND away one, can we— Liverpool GFN (@LiverpoolGFN) June 2, 2017
But not everyone disliked it. There’s always a worse kit, isn’t there?
Quite nice actually. We've had much worse over the years! And finally... we don't have to endure that fluorescent thing anymore! #LFC— Jurgen Meister🇩🇪 (@SS_LFC) June 2, 2017
Its really growing on me— LFC (@Mr_Scones91) June 2, 2017
And last but not least, our favourite comment on Liverpool’s new garments.
Not my cup of tea, but it's ok i guess 😄😄— Marcus 🤙🏻🤙🏻 (@MarcusEkestig) June 2, 2017
A fine attitude.
