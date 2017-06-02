Liverpool's new away kit is loved in some quarters and loathed in others

Liverpool’s home kit for the 2017/18 season got a great reception, but their away kit has endured mixed reviews.

The new home shirt boasts a deeper shade of red, and quite frankly it’s a triumph.

(Peter Byrne/PA)

But take one look at the away jersey, and you’ll understand why the fans don’t seem quite so sure about it.

It looks like a nod to the Reds’ 1995/96 change strip, doesn’t it?

(Steve Morton/EMPICS Sport)

We’re not sure office supplies was the theme the designers were going for.

When you run out of ink on the printer... — Aaron🤘 (@xGrujic) June 2, 2017

Some people weren’t sure about the green. Green?

Green? — Joe Massa (@tvjoe12) June 2, 2017

Others noted that at least the home kit was aesthetically pleasing.

So, the home kit is gorgeous at least... pic.twitter.com/YudZxOFaeu — Nathan (@bmwm5400) June 2, 2017

We can never have a nice home AND away one, can we — Liverpool GFN (@LiverpoolGFN) June 2, 2017

But not everyone disliked it. There’s always a worse kit, isn’t there?

Quite nice actually. We've had much worse over the years! And finally... we don't have to endure that fluorescent thing anymore! #LFC — Jurgen Meister🇩🇪 (@SS_LFC) June 2, 2017

Its really growing on me — LFC (@Mr_Scones91) June 2, 2017

And last but not least, our favourite comment on Liverpool’s new garments.

Not my cup of tea, but it's ok i guess 😄😄 — Marcus 🤙🏻🤙🏻 (@MarcusEkestig) June 2, 2017

A fine attitude.