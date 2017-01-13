Liverpool's Jordan Henderson could make injury return against Manchester United

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and defender Joel Matip are back in training and could feature against Manchester United.

Henderson has missed the last three matches with a heel problem while Matip has been sidelined for a month with an ankle injury.

Playmaker Philippe Coutinho could be in line to start after making a 30-minute comeback appearance against Southampton in midweek after ankle ligament damage, while Simon Mignolet will return in goal.

Provisional squad: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Can, Firmino, Lallana, Coutinho, Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Gomez, Moreno, Lucas, Stewart, Origi, Sturridge, Woodburn.

