Liverpool's Adam Lallana signs long-term contract, club confirms

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a new long-term contract, the Premier League club have confirmed.

It's understood the deal is for three years - with an additional 12 months as an option.

Lallana has scored 7 goals in 27 appearances this season.

He moved from Southampton in 2014 for 25-million-pounds.

In January, Lallana's club mate Philippe Coutinho committed his long-term future to the club signing a new contract to become the club's highest-paid player.

