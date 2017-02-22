Liverpool's Adam Lallana signs long-term contract, club confirms
Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a new long-term contract, the Premier League club have confirmed.
It's understood the deal is for three years - with an additional 12 months as an option.
Lallana has scored 7 goals in 27 appearances this season.
He moved from Southampton in 2014 for 25-million-pounds.
In January, Lallana's club mate Philippe Coutinho committed his long-term future to the club signing a new contract to become the club's highest-paid player.
