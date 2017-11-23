Liverpool will not succeed with players who cannot defend - Roy Keane

Back to Liverpool FC Sport Home

Roy Keane has said he believes Liverpool will not be successful as long as their team is made up of players who can’t defend.

Liverpool surrendered a 3-0 lead in the Champions League on Tuesday night as they were held 3-3 by Sevilla.

The former Manchester United captain told ITV that Alberto Moreno is a huge part of the problem at Liverpool.

He said Moreno’s actions led to the concession of two goals on Tuesday night.
KEYWORDS: Roy Keane, Liuverpool FC

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport