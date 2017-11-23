Liverpool will not succeed with players who cannot defend - Roy Keane

Roy Keane has said he believes Liverpool will not be successful as long as their team is made up of players who can’t defend.

Liverpool surrendered a 3-0 lead in the Champions League on Tuesday night as they were held 3-3 by Sevilla.

The former Manchester United captain told ITV that Alberto Moreno is a huge part of the problem at Liverpool.

He said Moreno’s actions led to the concession of two goals on Tuesday night.