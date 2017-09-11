Liverpool to appeal against length of Sadio Mane's ban for Man City dismissal

Liverpool will appeal against the length of Sadio Mane's three-match ban for his dismissal against Manchester City, it is understood.

The 25-year-old was sent off by referee Jon Moss for raising his foot and clashing with City goalkeeper Ederson in Liverpool's 5-0 defeat on Saturday.

The Reds have the option to claim excessive punishment which could see Mane's ban reduced by either one or two matches.

Sadio Mane is the 1st Liverpool player to be sent off in 58 games in all comps, since Brad Smith v Swansea in May 2016 #PL #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/HwYxKH6GP4 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 9, 2017

Only a claim of wrongful dismissal would see Mane's ban completely withdrawn but that is unlikely so the Senegal international still faces at least one game out.

Mane collided with Ederson after 37 minutes with Manchester City 1-0 ahead.

The Brazilian goalkeeper needed eight minutes of treatment before he was taken off on a stretcher and wearing an oxygen mask. However, he returned to the City bench in the second half.

The hosts went on to win 5-0 and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said after the game the club was unlikely to appeal.

He said: "So it never works? It would be another waste of time, like the game today. Not sure (if they will appeal)."

"I think everyone knows he didn't see the goalie.

"There was not one second he looks on the goalie. He just wanted to get the ball as soon as possible. Hopefully the goalie is not seriously injured.

"(Sadio) is very, very upset. We couldn't keep him - he was shocked about the situation. I am sure also about the decision."