Liverpool striker Sadio Mane ruled out for the rest of the season

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after manager Jurgen Klopp revealed the Senegal international is set to have surgery on a knee injury.

The 24-year-old, who sustained meniscus damage in a challenge with Leighton Baines in last weekend's Merseyside derby, has had his knee in a brace all week and been walking on crutches.

Liverpool's medical staff were hoping they could avoid an operation but the decision has been taken to write off the forward's campaign and get him fit again for pre-season.

"I am pretty sure Sadio will need surgery but I am not 100 per cent sure when it will happen, but then it is clear 'season over'," said Klopp.

"That is what I half-expected when I saw him after the game. I felt he was lucky that not more happened but we are close enough to the end of the season that it will be pretty much impossible to play again this season.

"He will get a longer break and will be ready for next season. That is the only good news."

There was more bad news for Klopp with Philippe Coutinho emerging as a major doubt for Saturday's trip to Stoke.

The Brazil international was sick at half-time of Wednesday's draw with Bournemouth and has not been into the training ground since.

"Phil is still ill. He was not at Melwood yesterday and he will not be here today," added the Reds boss.

"He feels much better but we will have to see if we can bring him tomorrow.

"Stoke is not too far away so we will give him all the time he needs."