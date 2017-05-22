Liverpool star makes Irish boy’s day with unexpected gift

Take a bow Georginio Wijnaldum.

Not content with scoring his side’s opening goal in their crucial final Premier League game yesterday, today the midfielder went out of his way to treat a young fan.

11-year-old Paddy Mackessy from Limerick was at the match yesterday with his mum Louise, and was delighted to see his beloved Liverpool win and secure Champions League football next season.

They stayed in the city overnight and while shopping today, the young football fan stopped to admire some top-of-the-range Adidas boots.

A voice behind him asked: “Do you like those boots? What size are you?”

Paddy was delighted to realise that the young man asking the question was one of the stars of the Liverpool team.

Paddy and Louise left the shop seconds after, only to find themselves chased by a staff member.

Wijnaldum had bought Paddy the £300 boots and posed for a photo with the overjoyed boy.

Paddy and Louise were so delighted, they rang RTÉ’s Ray Darcy Show to share their story.

Nice one Georginio, a talented player and apparently a thoroughly nice bloke too.