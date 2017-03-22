Liverpool legend Ronnie Moran dies aged 83

Former Liverpool captain, coach and caretaker manager Ronnie Moran has died at the age of 83.

Moran made 379 appearances between 1952 and 1968, scoring 17 goals, but arguably played as big a role as part of Bill Shankly's famous Boot Room.

Moran won two titles in the old First Division, as well as the FA Cup.

Having played for the Reds boss, he was then invited by the Scot to join the coaching team and Moran twice filled in as caretaker manager during 49 years of service at the club.

Bob Paisley (centre), who took over from Bill Shankly in 1974, is flanked by trainer Ronnie Moran (left) and assistant manager Joe Fagan. Pic: PA Wire

"Liverpool Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Ronnie Moran," said a statement from the club.

Moran's son Paul wrote on Twitter: "I am devastated to tell everyone on behalf of the family that my dad passed away this morning after a short illness."