Liverpool legend Ronnie Moran dies aged 83
22/03/2017 - 09:37:49Back to Sport Home
Former Liverpool captain, coach and caretaker manager Ronnie Moran has died at the age of 83.
Moran made 379 appearances between 1952 and 1968, scoring 17 goals, but arguably played as big a role as part of Bill Shankly's famous Boot Room.
Moran won two titles in the old First Division, as well as the FA Cup.
Having played for the Reds boss, he was then invited by the Scot to join the coaching team and Moran twice filled in as caretaker manager during 49 years of service at the club.
"Liverpool Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Ronnie Moran," said a statement from the club.
Moran's son Paul wrote on Twitter: "I am devastated to tell everyone on behalf of the family that my dad passed away this morning after a short illness."
I am devastated to tell everyone on behalf of the family that my dad passed away this morning after a short illness— paul moran (@paulmoran62) March 22, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here