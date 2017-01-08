Liverpool field youngest ever side and play most boring game of the season

For the fourth of their past five home FA Cup games, Liverpool played out a dull 0-0 draw.

Jurgen Klopp shuffled the pack and played the youngest starting 11 of any Liverpool side in history – with an average age of 21 years and 296 days.

(Martin Rickett/PA)

The eccentric German was accused of both disrespecting the competition and praised for giving some unknown youngsters a chance to impress.

The League Two side were solid in defence and ground out an insipid draw that will see the Reds travel to Plymouth for a replay.

Speaking after the game, Klopp said he had no regrets about his selection choices and was looking forward to his trip to the south coast.

(Martin Rickett/PA)

He said: “Now we go to Plymouth for the first time in my life, so it’s all good.”

All good indeed, Jurgen.
