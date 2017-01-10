Liverpool fans have a sense of impending doom that Wayne Rooney might break Bobby Charlton's record against them

Wayne Rooney will have to continue waiting to break Bobby Charlton’s Manchester United goal scoring record – after failing to score before being subbed off in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final against Hull.

Although Rooney couldn’t put the ball away in the 2-0 win, his next chance to reach 250 goals will be against Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League.

And for Liverpool fans that wasn’t exactly ideal.

For United fans, Sunday’s opposition might make the record even more sweet.

Back to the Hull game though – Juan Mata put the ball in the back of the net in 55th minute and Marouane Fellaini made it two, putting United in a good position for their second leg against an injury-stricken team at the KCOM stadium.
