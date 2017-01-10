Liverpool fans have a sense of impending doom that Wayne Rooney might break Bobby Charlton's record against them

Wayne Rooney will have to continue waiting to break Bobby Charlton’s Manchester United goal scoring record – after failing to score before being subbed off in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final against Hull.

NOT AGAIN MAN — Adam. (@DeadlyRooney) January 10, 2017

Although Rooney couldn’t put the ball away in the 2-0 win, his next chance to reach 250 goals will be against Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League.

And for Liverpool fans that wasn’t exactly ideal.

Just know Rooney is gonna break the record Sunday against liverpool 🙄 — RW (@Richywalsh24) January 10, 2017

Rooney please score. I don't want him breaking this record against Liverpool on Sunday — Wale Maks (@_Donmaks) January 10, 2017

Gonna be hard watch Rooney break the record now against Liverpool #inevitable — Cian Raggett (@cianraggett) January 10, 2017

Rooney can break his record against Hull or Stoke or whoever on a later date. Not against Liverpool. — Mark™ (@MG92_2) January 10, 2017

People worrying about Rooney scoring against us to break the record, if he does that then I'll dedicate this account to him for a month — Jo (@Irishlongballer) January 10, 2017

For United fans, Sunday’s opposition might make the record even more sweet.

Well so Rooney has to score his 250th goal vs Liverpool. Would even be sweeter. #GGMU #MUNHUL #EFLCup — Crew_United (@RedDevilsCrew) January 10, 2017

I'll be so happy if Rooney scores the winner on Sunday 89th minute breaking the record 😍 #mufc @WayneRooney just do it. — Sam Tyler (@SamTyler12345) January 10, 2017

Rooney breaking the record against Liverpool would make my year — Lehrasib (@lehrasibmalik) January 10, 2017

Surely its written in the stars for Rooney to break that record against Liverpool — Bobby Mercer (@MrWatkins4) January 10, 2017

Rooney to score his record-breaking goal in front of the Stretford End to win the match against Liverpool. It'll be beautiful. #MUFC — Shah S Afzal (@perennialpurist) January 10, 2017

Back to the Hull game though – Juan Mata put the ball in the back of the net in 55th minute and Marouane Fellaini made it two, putting United in a good position for their second leg against an injury-stricken team at the KCOM stadium.