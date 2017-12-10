Liverpool fans can’t decide whether to blame Dejan Lovren or Jurgen Klopp for their derby draw

Back to Sport Home

Liverpool have drawn 1-1 with their closest rivals Everton despite dominating the match at Anfield.

Wayne Rooney’s penalty late in the second half brought the teams level and Dejan Lovren is getting a lot of stick for fouling Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the box.

The Croatian international shoved Everton’s young forward after he was put through from a long Rooney pass and the Toffees captain put the ball straight down the middle from the spot for his first Merseyside derby goal.

Liverpool fans seem more than a little fed up with Lovren, who they say is regularly responsible for making errors in the team’s back line.

That’s not to say fans of other clubs don’t enjoy his performances.

Some people have laid the blame at Jurgen Klopp’s door for continuing to pick the player following some shocking performances in the league this season – most notably in Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat to Spurs when he was taken off after just 30 minutes.

The German was also being questioned ahead of the game when it emerged Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino had been benched.

There is one statistic that gives the game a different spin.

All in all, there are some very unhappy Liverpool fans.


KEYWORDS: Viral, Liverpool, UK, Dejan Lovren, football, Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool, Premier League, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport