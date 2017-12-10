Liverpool fans can’t decide whether to blame Dejan Lovren or Jurgen Klopp for their derby draw

Liverpool have drawn 1-1 with their closest rivals Everton despite dominating the match at Anfield.

Wayne Rooney’s penalty late in the second half brought the teams level and Dejan Lovren is getting a lot of stick for fouling Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the box.

The Croatian international shoved Everton’s young forward after he was put through from a long Rooney pass and the Toffees captain put the ball straight down the middle from the spot for his first Merseyside derby goal.

5 - Wayne Rooney has scored five goals in his last six Premier League starts against Liverpool. Slotted. pic.twitter.com/DkMBYxYaf2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2017

Liverpool fans seem more than a little fed up with Lovren, who they say is regularly responsible for making errors in the team’s back line.

How many times do you have to say Lovren should know better to realise that the problem is he doesn't? — Alex Stewart (@AFHStewart) December 10, 2017

That is totally stupidity by Lovren. Whether it was a penalty or not it is ludicrous to give the referee the option to give one. Sick of his juvenile mistakes. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) December 10, 2017

How many points has Lovren cost Liverpool Football club? — Joseph Cousins (@JCuzzy1) December 10, 2017

How can you be that thick Lovren? — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) December 10, 2017

I'm convinced that Lovren has a total of zero brain cells. 76th minute, 14 minutes left to play, and Lovren goes full Lovren. His entire Liverpool career has consisted of mistake after mistake, costing us points after points. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) December 10, 2017

That’s not to say fans of other clubs don’t enjoy his performances.

Lovren's dedication to banter is unparalleled. Pure box office defending. What a worker. — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) December 10, 2017

Some people have laid the blame at Jurgen Klopp’s door for continuing to pick the player following some shocking performances in the league this season – most notably in Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat to Spurs when he was taken off after just 30 minutes.

It’s not even Lovren’s fault. Klopp is the main idiot here. How many times does Lovren have to show Klopp he can’t play football? — #BWIGM (@JamzLdnKmt) December 10, 2017

The German was also being questioned ahead of the game when it emerged Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino had been benched.

Lovren always has a mistake in him - why Klopp didn’t start the game with his strongest attacking options who’d have put it to bed before half time is the bigger crime for me. — Georgie Bingham (@georgiebingham) December 10, 2017

Klopp is 10000% to blame for this draw. Such a silly silly set of decisions. Lmao. — Don Michelangelo Pietà (@Cerebrone) December 10, 2017

Everton are completely woeful. Terrible not to beat a team that bad. Don’t have much time for Klopp’s decisions today either. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 10, 2017

Klopp got it wrong today. I said this before kick off and all I got was abuse. You don’t rest players in the Merseyside Derby. We’ve got West Brom next. That’s 2 points dropped at home against a very average Everton. Klopp also needs to stop trusting average players. — - (@AnfieldRd96) December 10, 2017

It's a Derby, you play the best team available to you! resting players on Derby day is crazy and why bring salah off when he's the main threat?? Klopp has to take responsibility today. Poor choices imo ⚽️⚽️ — Curtis Woodhouse (@curtiswoodhous8) December 10, 2017

There is one statistic that gives the game a different spin.

15 - Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 15 games in all comps vs Everton – equalling their longest-ever such run against their Merseyside rivals (set between March 1972 and April 1978). Streak. pic.twitter.com/2CHlx0TcpV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2017

All in all, there are some very unhappy Liverpool fans.