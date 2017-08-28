Liverpool fans are very excited about their big transfer news

Having enjoyed a particularly good start to the season, Liverpool are showing no signs of slowing down.

The Reds found their way back into the Champions League last week, qualifying for the competition for the first time since the 2014/15 season with victory against Hoffenheim.

For a club who pride themselves on their five European Cup wins, that meant a lot.

🔵 Chelsea

⚪️ Tottenham

💙 Man City

🔴 Man Utd

🍀 Celtic

❤️ Liverpool



Six British teams will go into the Champions League group stage draw 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jxuSThZtvk — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) August 23, 2017

And on Sunday, the Anfield side made it a week to remember with a 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal – lifting themselves to second in the league in the process.

Klopp: "I saw 11 outstandingly good individual performances." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fkQIJ5N6K9 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 27, 2017

I know Arsenal made Liverpool look good a bit, but Liverpool were also good. Played football we’d love to be playing. — arseblog (@arseblog) August 27, 2017

But with the transfer window soon to end, could things get even better for Liverpool?

They could, and they have done, with surprising reports that long-rumoured transfer target Naby Keita has agreed to join Jurgen Klopp’s team next year.

Naby Keita underwent a medical this morning in Wilmslow. Deal agreed for him to join #LFC next summer — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) August 28, 2017

Smart move by Liverpool to secure Naby Keita for next summer - plenty will be keeping a close eye on his form for Leipzig now. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) August 28, 2017

Was informed Naby Keita would be having his medical today. Joins next year. Unbelievable. Klopp key. — Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) August 28, 2017

So all is well at Anfield – but what would make things even better? Well, further exciting transfer news couldn’t hurt, could it?

Reports of a bid for Monaco star Thomas Lemar made it a pretty enjoyable Monday for Reds fans.

Sky sources: Liverpool make bid of £55.5m to Monaco for midfielder Thomas Lemar pic.twitter.com/9tYuSLMmOs — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 28, 2017

The winger emerged as one of Monaco’s best players last season and has been linked with a move away from the club.

Is it fair to say he would make Liverpool serious title contenders?

Get Lemar and van Dijk this summer and we are SORTED. — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) August 28, 2017

"Liverpool have bid €72m + €8m in bonuses for AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar" pic.twitter.com/m2RmNhVNsn — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) August 28, 2017

A little Lemar pun here.

I'd say the the chances of us signing Lemar were 50/50. — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) August 27, 2017

Would Liverpool fans rather have Philippe Coutinho in the starting XI, or Lemar?

If Lemar signs it is still vital that we hold onto Coutinho. Will need him for League Cup games with a busy season ahead. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) August 28, 2017

Perhaps this might help them make their mind up.

🏃 34 games

⚽️ 9 goals

🎯 10 assists



It's no wonder Liverpool are considering a £55m deal for Thomas Lemar... 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tZUD8d7i5t — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) August 28, 2017

What a week for the club.