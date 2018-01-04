Liverpool duo Salah and Coutinho out of Everton Cup clash through injury

Liverpool's top scorer Mohamed Salah (groin) and Philippe Coutinho (thigh) will miss the FA Cup derby with Everton.

The world's most expensive defender Virgil van Dijk could be in line to make his debut but manager Jurgen Klopp is in no rush to field the Holland international following his arrival on January 1.

Midfielder Jordan Henderson (hamstring) and defender Alberto Moreno (ankle) are still recovering from injuries.

Provisional squad: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Klavan, Robertson, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ward, Lovren, Van Dijk, Gomez, Milner, Woodburn, Solanke, Ings.