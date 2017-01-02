Liverpool draw, Manchester City win and West Brom dominate in the Premier League

Back to Sport Home

Liverpool missed the chance to cut Chelsea's lead at the top of the Premier League to three points by conceding a late equaliser in a 2-all draw at Sunderland.

Manchester City won 2-1 against Burnley, despite Fernandinho's early red card.

West Brom turned a half-time deficit around to beat Hull 3-1, while Everton were 3-0 winners over Southampton.

In the tea time game, Manchester United are chasing a sixth straight top-flight victory with a trip to West Ham.
KEYWORDS: premier league

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport