Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted to hospital

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp missed training today after being admitted to hospital having felt unwell.

Klopp has undergone checks by medical staff and will be released this evening so will not require an overnight stay.

The full squad returned to Melwood from international duty to train late this afternoon but it was without Klopp, who by then was already at hospital having decided to admit himself.

"He is being assessed by doctors and will be absent from training on Wednesday as a result," said a statement from Liverpool.

"There are currently no plans for Jurgen to remain in hospital beyond his appointment and he will therefore return home this evening; however, he may require further check-ups in the coming days.

"The club urges that the privacy of Jurgen, his family and other patients is respected while attending hospital visits."