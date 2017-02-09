Liverpool asking for trouble with 'Great Reds' hashtag
Creating hashtags can be a dangerous game, especially for football clubs.
Social media seems like a great way to engage with fans and build positivity but it is all too easy to inadvertently leave the door open for mischief.
Just ask Manchester City about their #AskJesus hashtag, intended to be a chat between fans and Spanish winger Jesus Navas.
Liverpool are the latest club to walk themselves into trouble on Twitter.
Their #TheGreatReds hashtag was intended to celebrate their attacking line-up.
We're enjoying these #TheGreatReds submissions - you have until Friday to get yours in, Reds...— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 8, 2017
👏🏻 @ericghoz pic.twitter.com/K5cCXsJYq1
But given the side’s only win so far in 2017 was an FA Cup replay against Plymouth, it only served to annoy fans.
.@LFC @ericghoz #thegreatreds pic.twitter.com/X3lX9yolLp— Karl (@YOZZA1878) February 8, 2017
@LFC @Kamara2R @ericghoz haha what about the wall at the back pic.twitter.com/WSFxKy14Uw— Legend Eski (@LegendEskimoBoy) February 9, 2017
@LFC Remove this tweet. Andy Carroll has more goals in his last 4 games than this entire "Great Wall" in 5 games. Wake up!— Al Sal (@alsalvador_dali) February 8, 2017
@LFC Starring Mignolet, LOLvren, Clyne, Matip, Milner... pic.twitter.com/aoleFvGLf7— FPL_Fly🔻 (@FPL_Fly) February 8, 2017
@LFC the fucking state of that. Absolutely fucking embarrassing— Dylan Jones (@dylanlfc97) February 8, 2017
And, having conceded a goal against Chelsea due to shambolic defending of a free kick, referring to a “great wall” was asking for trouble.
@LFC Donald Trump builds walls quicker than you— Paddy (@PADWAN11) February 8, 2017
Fixed it. @LFC @ericghoz pic.twitter.com/fNvYqQnTWY— David (@Davylpool) February 8, 2017
@LFC #thegreatwall 😷 pic.twitter.com/YnBbasKfdj— Will owen (@willowen18) February 8, 2017
Stick to team news lads.
