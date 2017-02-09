Liverpool asking for trouble with 'Great Reds' hashtag

Creating hashtags can be a dangerous game, especially for football clubs.

Social media seems like a great way to engage with fans and build positivity but it is all too easy to inadvertently leave the door open for mischief.

Just ask Manchester City about their #AskJesus hashtag, intended to be a chat between fans and Spanish winger Jesus Navas.

Liverpool are the latest club to walk themselves into trouble on Twitter.

Their #TheGreatReds hashtag was intended to celebrate their attacking line-up.

But given the side’s only win so far in 2017 was an FA Cup replay against Plymouth, it only served to annoy fans.

And, having conceded a goal against Chelsea due to shambolic defending of a free kick, referring to a “great wall” was asking for trouble.

Stick to team news lads.
