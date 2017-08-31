Liverpool accept £26m Palace bid for Mamadou Sakho

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho is undergoing a medical at Crystal Palace after they had a £26m bid accepted.

The France defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Selhurst Park having fallen out of favour with manager Jurgen Klopp over a number of disciplinary issues last summer, and a return south was always the player's preferred option.

Liverpool had been holding out for £30m but after turning down £22m plus £3m in add-ons on Wednesday - Palace's third offer - the Reds decided to cut their losses on a player whom they have been trying to offload for a year.