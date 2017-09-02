Live updates: Two changes to Ireland team for Georgia clash
Update 4.40pm: Breaking Tbilisi weather alert!
It’s cooled down in Georgia so our Slovakian referee has decided there’s no need for the water breaks in either half.
Update 4.37pm: Ireland international James McClean took time out of his pre-match preparations in Georgia to donate €3,000 to help a 17-month-old toddler battling a rare eye cancer.
Update 4.27pm: Martin O’Neill has talked RTÉ Sport through his Ireland selection.
He believes there’s no fear that Walters is at risk of missing the Serbia match on Tuesday as a result of starting today.
Ireland Subs: Westwood (GK), Elliot (GK), O'Shea, Keogh, McGeady, Murphy, O'Dowda, K. Long, Hoolahan, Hourihane, Meyler, Hayes. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/B8oOfByIDv— FAIreland (@FAIreland) September 2, 2017
Update 4.20pm: Referee Ivan Kruzliak, from Slovakia, has decided that water breaks will take place in either half – around the 25th and 70th minutes, to be exact – to help players deal with the sweltering conditions in Tbilisi.
It’s currently 30-degrees in the Georgian capital.
UEFA have confirmed that a water break will take place in each half due to the high temperatures in Tbilisi. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/6eokLXixOS— FAIreland (@FAIreland) September 2, 2017
Update 4.15pm: Georgia boss Vladimir Weiss rings the changes as he looks for a first Group D win at the seventh attempt, retaining only four of the men who started against Moldova last time out amid an injury and suspension crisis.
His team lines out as follows: Makaridze, Kashia, Kverkvelia, Ananidze, Kazaishvili, Kvekveskiri, Kvilitaia, Gvilia, Jigauri, Kakabadze, Navalovski.
Update 4.07pm: Jon Walters has been handed a 50th senior cap after winning his battle for fitness in time to start the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier in Georgia.
The 33-year-old Burnley frontman is included in a side which features only two changes to the one which drew 1-1 with Austria in June as Ciaran Clark and Shane Long replace Kevin Long and the injured Jeff Hendrick.
BREAKING: Jon Walters is fit to play and will make his 50th appearance for Ireland this evening! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/6v3M7S8ozz— FAIreland (@FAIreland) September 2, 2017
