Live updates: Two changes to Ireland team for Georgia clash

Update 4.40pm: Breaking Tbilisi weather alert!

It’s cooled down in Georgia so our Slovakian referee has decided there’s no need for the water breaks in either half.

Update 4.37pm: Ireland international James McClean took time out of his pre-match preparations in Georgia to donate €3,000 to help a 17-month-old toddler battling a rare eye cancer.

Update 4.27pm: Martin O’Neill has talked RTÉ Sport through his Ireland selection.

He believes there’s no fear that Walters is at risk of missing the Serbia match on Tuesday as a result of starting today.

Update 4.20pm: Referee Ivan Kruzliak, from Slovakia, has decided that water breaks will take place in either half – around the 25th and 70th minutes, to be exact – to help players deal with the sweltering conditions in Tbilisi.

It’s currently 30-degrees in the Georgian capital.

Update 4.15pm: Georgia boss Vladimir Weiss rings the changes as he looks for a first Group D win at the seventh attempt, retaining only four of the men who started against Moldova last time out amid an injury and suspension crisis.

His team lines out as follows: Makaridze, Kashia, Kverkvelia, Ananidze, Kazaishvili, Kvekveskiri, Kvilitaia, Gvilia, Jigauri, Kakabadze, Navalovski.

Update 4.07pm: Jon Walters has been handed a 50th senior cap after winning his battle for fitness in time to start the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier in Georgia.

The 33-year-old Burnley frontman is included in a side which features only two changes to the one which drew 1-1 with Austria in June as Ciaran Clark and Shane Long replace Kevin Long and the injured Jeff Hendrick.