Live updates: The Lions take on the All Blacks at the Westpac Stadium

The British & Irish Lions are taking on the All Blacks at the Westpac Stadium in New Zealand today.

Tour captain Sam Warburton has replaced Peter O'Mahony as captain of the British & Irish Lions team for today's game.

The Munster and Ireland flanker has been dropped from today's squad altogether, but four of his Ireland team-mates start today's clash.

Johnny Sexton has been named at outhalf and will form a half-back partnership with Munster's Conor Murray, while Leinster's Sean O'Brien and Tadhg Furlong will form part of the Lions pack.

Munster's CJ Stander takes a seat on the bench today as does Leinster's Jack McGrath.

Today's Wellington showdown is crucial for the Lions who need to win if they want to keep the series alive followng their 30-15 defeat at Eden Park last week.

