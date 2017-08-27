Live updates: Floyd Mayweather beats Conor McGregor to seal 50-0 record

By Stephen Barry

Update 6.46am: “Mayweather climbed the turnbuckle to celebrate reaching a half century undefeated. After climbing down he moved across the ring and embraced his now 0-1 opponent.

“And just like that, the circus was over.”

That's how our ringside reporter Declan Taylor described the post-fight scene.

Update 6.36am: Mayweather, meanwhile, confirmed his retirement, having finally surpassed Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 unbeaten record.

"He is a tough competitor and I think we gave the fans what they wanted to see. I owed them for the Pacquiao fight.

"He's a lot better than I thought he was. He was a tough competitor but I was the better man tonight.

"Our game plan was to take our time, let him shoot his heavy shots early and take him down at the end.

"We know that in the MMA he fights 25 minutes real hard. After 25 minutes he started to slow down.

"If I'm not mistaken, I guaranteed everybody that this fight wouldn't go the distance. Boxing's reputation was on the line.

"This was my last fight tonight, ladies and gentleman. Tonight was my last fight for sure.

"Tonight, I chose the right dance partner to dance with. Conor McGregor, you're a hell of a champion."

Update 6.29am: McGregor questioned the timing of the stoppage, but admitted he ran out of steam against a “composed” Mayweather.

"He's composed, he's not that fast, he's not that powerful, but boy is he composed in there.

"I had a bit of fun over on this side, hopefully I entertained the fans.

"I thought it was close though and I thought it was a bit of an early stoppage. I was just a little fatigued. He was just a lot more composed with his shots.

"I have to give it to him, that's what 50 pro fights will do for you.

"I've been strangled on live TV and came back.

"When you're in here in the squared circle, everything is different. Let the man put me down, that's fatigue, that's not damage.

"Where was the final two rounds? Let me walk back to my corner and compose myself."

Update 6.16am: No fear of McGregor’s confidence being knocked despite losing a mismatch.

“I've been strangled before on live TV and I've come back from it,” he says post-fight.

Update 6am: Mayweather lives up to his promise of a knock-out finish as the referee steps in to end it by TKO.

Too many heavy punches unanswered leave McGregor wobbling in reverse across the ring.

His boxing dream is over after ten rounds.

Round Ten: Mayweather wins as the ref stops the fight in the 10th round.

Round Nine: Now the pressure comes from Mayweather and McGregor’s legs are gone. He’s checking the clock and hanging in there. One minute thirty to go.

Mayweather throws and throws but McGregor holds on.

He'll get a rest but he needs more.

Round Eight: Attack is the best form of defence for McGregor who gambles with a few early punches to put Mayweather on the back foot.

He manages to duck a some more shots for good measure but is back-peddling by the round’s end.

It's been a while since McGregor has won a round but we're into the ninth...

Round Seven: McGregor’s defence is wide open and Mayweather is landing almost at will.

An early stoppage is looking more likely now unless McGregor can cover up against the barrage of punches.

Round Six: McGregor gets a few swings to the sides of Mayweather after he was turned around, before the referee steps in.

But Mayweather starts letting loose with the power shots, and leaves a mark under McGregor’s eye.

One-way traffic now.

Round Five: Mayweather keeps up the pressure with some more strong right crosses in the fifth.

In the opposite corner, McGregor is told by his coach John Kavanagh to stop throwing his shots when Mayweather is covered up. "Throw when he throws."

Round Four: Mayweather has come to life in the fourth and lands a shot to the body followed by another upstairs. A strong right hand shakes McGregor's chin before the bell to emphasise his dominance this round.

One round back.

Round Three: Mayweather hasn’t fought in two years but offers a smile as McGregor begins to breathe heavier. He’s done all the work so far.

Another warning for McGregor for hitting the top of Mayweather's head.

Round Two: McGregor continues to make life difficult for Mayweather, whose slow-paced start continues in an quieter round.

Round One: It’s almost a full minute before Mayweather throws his first punch, instead smiling against the ropes as he soaks up early pressure from McGregor.

McGregor does some showboating too, briefly tucking his hands behind his back but backing it up with a fine uppercut.

His first professional round of boxing is a winning one.

Update 5.09am: “Too old” is McGregor’s final jibe for Mayweather before the first bell.

Aaaaand, we’re underway!

Update 5.09am: And now Floyd, bizarrely wearing a balaclava…

Update 5.08am: Conor McGregor walks in first…

Update 5.05am: We’ve had the anthems, Imelda May doing the honours with Amhrán na bhFiann.

Ringwalks are next…

Update 4.59am: There’s been plenty of evidence of the Irish invasion taking over Las Vegas on social media this week.

Our favourite was undoubtedly Mick Konstantin’s performance of ‘There’s only one Conor McGregor’ before the weigh-ins.

However, it seems many haven’t managed to stump up the thousands of dollars required to make it into the T-Mobile Arena.

Plenty of empty seats at the stadium.



Update 4.49am: Those of you who have waited up or just woken up will have to wait a little longer until we get underway.

Pay-per-view outages in the US will cause the fight to be "slightly delayed", says a Showtime statement.

“Due to the overwhelming demand, capacity of cable systems around country are being overwhelmed. They are shutting down and rebooting some of these cable systems,” said Showtime executive vice president Stephen Espinoza.

Some using UFC Fight Pass were also reporting issues, including light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Update 4.39am: Plenty of A-listers at ringside for tonight’s fight – no surprise when tickets range from $500 to $10,000.

2016 Fighter of the Year Carl Frampton is letting off some steam too.

Update 4.31am: Any final thoughts from both fighters?

Update 4.20am: If you haven’t been following the undercard, Nathan Cleverly has lost his WBA light-heavyweight title after being stopped in five rounds by Badou Jack.

The Welshman showed his bravery with his willingness to fight on while he was being outclassed at the T-Mobile Arena, but amid his inability to defend himself from increasing punishment, referee Tony Weeks came to his rescue.

Update 4.10am: The countdown is over, the fight is on and all that’s left to decide is who will take home the WBC ‘Money Belt’.

That’s right, it’s Mayweather vs McGregor, 49-0 vs 0-0, boxing vs UFC. Will it be business as usual for ‘Money’ or maybe, just maybe, could McGregor create one of the greatest shocks in sporting history.

You can follow the fight here from the first bell.