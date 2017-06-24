Live updates: British & Irish Lions take on All Blacks at Eden Park

The British & Irish Lions are taking on the All Blacks at Eden Park in New Zealand today.

Munster and Ireland's Peter O'Mahony has been named as captain of the British & Irish Lions team.

The Ireland flanker has won selection ahead of tour skipper Sam Warburton, who takes a seat on the bench today.

Today's Auckland showdown now becomes the first time a tour captain has not led the Lions in an opening Test since England's Doug Prentice missed out in 1930.

