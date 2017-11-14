LIVE: Ireland v Denmark ... in inspirational and humorous tweets

Whatever happens on the pitch tonight we are certain of one thing - Ireland fans will never lose their unique spirit and sense of humour.

In recognition of that and to mark, for the record, what will be an emotional night for Irish soccer we will be recording tonight’s action in our own unique way ... using funny and inspirational tweets which catch our eye.

After every 10 minutes of action we will select three great, or what we think are great, tweets that summarise best what has just happened on the pitch.

We will be monitoring the hash tags #COYBIG and #IRLDEN so get tweeting and see if you make the cut ;).

PRE MATCH

Only an Irish fan can work a Fr Ted gif into his analysis :)

A pre-match homage to the new character limits on Twitter ...

Will Wes non-selection be the story of the match?

David Meyler returns and other reaction to the team news ... 

Some on street pre-match analysis ...

Credit, where credit’s due - RTE sport have set the scene nicely
