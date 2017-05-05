Listen to Ray Wilkins and Neil Custis at each other's throats over Marcus Rashford's free-kick

Football is often the source of hot debate, but an exchange between former footballer Ray Wilkins and Sun football writer Neil Custis about Marcus Rashford’s Europa League free-kick went a bit further than the norm.

Manchester United forward Rashford curled in the only goal of the game in the 67th minute of their Europa League semi-final first leg against Celta Vigo, but Wilkins and Custis disagreed on the quality of the free-kick and a little more besides.

After disagreeing about whether or not the Celta Vigo goalie should have saved the set piece, Wilkins tells Custis: “Don’t talk to me about being ridiculous when it comes to footballing knowledge because you don’t have any. You write for a newspaper and you give your opinion, I perfectly understand that.”

Obviously Custis wasn’t too pleased with that. “Why did you just say there that I have no footballing knowledge?” he replies. “You’ve come on here to ask me to come on this show and you start insulting me like that, who the hell do you think you are?”

“If I’ve been disrespectful to you I apologise immediately,” Wilkins says. “But a real goalkeeper would have taken that (free-kick) in his teeth.”

Some felt Wilkins had been disrespectful to his guest.

But others thought Custis had been a little rude as well.

Most importantly, eventually an Alan Partridge reference was made.

Here’s the free-kick in its entirety – should the ‘keeper do better, or is it wizardry from Rashford?

United manager Jose Mourinho liked it.

And the fans were pretty keen on it too.

But not everyone agreed it was an unstoppable effort, it seems.

We’re not sure Marcus Rashford cares.

Another one of those in the second leg might silence the doubters, Marcus.
