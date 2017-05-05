Listen to Ray Wilkins and Neil Custis at each other's throats over Marcus Rashford's free-kick

Football is often the source of hot debate, but an exchange between former footballer Ray Wilkins and Sun football writer Neil Custis about Marcus Rashford’s Europa League free-kick went a bit further than the norm.

Manchester United forward Rashford curled in the only goal of the game in the 67th minute of their Europa League semi-final first leg against Celta Vigo, but Wilkins and Custis disagreed on the quality of the free-kick and a little more besides.

The incredible moment Ray Wilkins and @ncustisTheSun clashed live on-air over Rashford's free kick against Celta Vigo... 🙈😳 pic.twitter.com/64mrF8aXuA — Alan Brazil (@SportsBreakfast) May 5, 2017

After disagreeing about whether or not the Celta Vigo goalie should have saved the set piece, Wilkins tells Custis: “Don’t talk to me about being ridiculous when it comes to footballing knowledge because you don’t have any. You write for a newspaper and you give your opinion, I perfectly understand that.”

Obviously Custis wasn’t too pleased with that. “Why did you just say there that I have no footballing knowledge?” he replies. “You’ve come on here to ask me to come on this show and you start insulting me like that, who the hell do you think you are?”

“If I’ve been disrespectful to you I apologise immediately,” Wilkins says. “But a real goalkeeper would have taken that (free-kick) in his teeth.”

Some felt Wilkins had been disrespectful to his guest.

@SportsBreakfast @talkSPORT @ncustisTheSun Ray Wilkins TOTALLY out of order - so far up his own **** - a little respect to someone invited on air... unbelievable! — Bill Kelly (@wfmkelly) May 5, 2017

But others thought Custis had been a little rude as well.

@SportsBreakfast @talkSPORT @ncustisTheSun I'm an impartial observing American. I heard Curtis throwing the 1st insult, stating that Wilkins questions were "stupid". — Steve Eisner (@1westhamfan) May 5, 2017

Most importantly, eventually an Alan Partridge reference was made.

Here’s the free-kick in its entirety – should the ‘keeper do better, or is it wizardry from Rashford?

👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/h6ik57SvXD — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 4, 2017

United manager Jose Mourinho liked it.

Celta 0 #MUFC 1 - Mourinho heads towards the away end punching the air in celebration after Rashford fires home a fine free-kick — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) May 4, 2017

And the fans were pretty keen on it too.

Top quality free kick from Rashford! 👌 — The Twelfth Man (@TheTwelfthMan12) May 4, 2017

GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAL!!!! Marcus Rashford with an absolute peach of a free kick. There is no stopping that! United lead in Spain! 0-1! — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) May 4, 2017

But not everyone agreed it was an unstoppable effort, it seems.

@btsportfootball Why do keepers keep moving, just stay where you are and you save it

if it goes over the wall, then hold your hands up and say fair play, — Kieran Batstone (@Kieran_Batstone) May 4, 2017

We’re not sure Marcus Rashford cares.

Half way there 👍🏾🔴 pic.twitter.com/kUcYlEIDd2 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 4, 2017

Another one of those in the second leg might silence the doubters, Marcus.