Lionel Messi's room full of swapped shirts is world class just like him
09/05/2017 - 13:14:05Back to Sport Home
Football has a long and historic tradition of shirt swapping, so it’s safe to assume most footballers have a collection somewhere.
And who do players want to swap shirts with? Well, the best players in the world you’d assume.
Enter Lionel Messi, five-time Ballon d’Or winner – with all those players wanting his shirt, what does he do with the swaps? Well, this.
That’s got to be the most expensive wallpaper of all time? You don’t get much change from €100 for a replica shirt these days.
Among the illustrious names that decorate the walls, floor and ceiling are: David Luiz, Sergio Aguero, Cesc Fabregas (twice), Thierry Henry, Angel Di Maria, Francesco Totti, Gerard Pique, Diego Milito, Iker Casillas and Philipp Lahm.
Oh, and of course a few Lionel Messi shirts – although presumably he didn’t have to swap anything for those.
Join the conversation - comment here