Lionel Messi's room full of swapped shirts is world class just like him

Football has a long and historic tradition of shirt swapping, so it’s safe to assume most footballers have a collection somewhere.

And who do players want to swap shirts with? Well, the best players in the world you’d assume.

Enter Lionel Messi, five-time Ballon d’Or winner – with all those players wanting his shirt, what does he do with the swaps? Well, this.

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on May 9, 2017 at 12:26am PDT

That’s got to be the most expensive wallpaper of all time? You don’t get much change from €100 for a replica shirt these days.

Among the illustrious names that decorate the walls, floor and ceiling are: David Luiz, Sergio Aguero, Cesc Fabregas (twice), Thierry Henry, Angel Di Maria, Francesco Totti, Gerard Pique, Diego Milito, Iker Casillas and Philipp Lahm.

Oh, and of course a few Lionel Messi shirts – although presumably he didn’t have to swap anything for those.