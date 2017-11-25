Lionel Messi signs new Barcelona contract with €700million buyout clause

Lionel Messi has signed a new deal with Barcelona through to the summer of 2021.

A renewal was agreed between player and club in July but it is only now that Messi has put pen to paper on the contract.

Announcing the deal, the LaLiga club added that the Argentina forward has had a €700million buyout clause inserted into his contract.

He made his debut 4,788 days ago.

He has played 602 games.

He has scored 523 goals.

He has won 30 trophies.

That means, in all likelihood, the 30-year-old will finish his career at the Nou Camp and not, as has been reported for some time, move to Manchester City.

