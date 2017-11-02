Lionel Messi donates money won in newspaper case to medics charity

Lionel Messi has donated more than €70,000 to a medical charity after winning a court case against a Spanish newspaper.

The company that manages the player's image rights said he had given the money to Doctors Without Borders.

It was awarded to Messi over an article the La Razon newspaper published implying that he was doping.

The company said the player will continue to defend himself from accusations and insinuations against his honour.

AP