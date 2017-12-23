Lionel Messi broke five records during Barca’s 3-0 Clasico win, but which is the most impressive?

After Barcelona had beaten Real Madrid 3-0 at the Bernabeu to go nine points clear at the top of La Liga, it became apparent that something else rather incredible had happened.

Lionel Messi, it seems, also took the opportunity to break not one, but five records during the game.

First of all, he grabbed a few records specific to El Clasico, becoming the leading scorer in the fixture, the leading scorer against Real Madrid in La Liga, and the top scorer in Clasico history at the Bernabeu, too.

All-time TOP scorer in #ElClasico history (25) ✅

All-time TOP scorer in #ElClasico history at the Bernabeu (15) ✅

All-time TOP scorer against Real Madrid in #LaLiga (17) ✅



LIONEL MESSI. pic.twitter.com/sDP9lEFDqr — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) December 23, 2017

However, perhaps more impressive is this: Messi has become the first player to score 15 or more La Liga goals in 10 consecutive seasons.

15 - Lionel Messi is the only player to score 15+ goals in 10 consecutive La Liga seasons. Jedi. pic.twitter.com/kpaC3iYUZd — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 23, 2017

A remarkable insight into his consistency at the top level.

But that wasn’t all, and perhaps the best has been saved for last.

Lionel Messi becomes the all-time scorer for a single club in Europe's top leagues! 🔝⚽️#ElClasico pic.twitter.com/AdAqim3tyd — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) December 23, 2017

Messi has become the all-time top scorer for a single club in Europe’s top leagues, with a mammoth 526 Barcelona goals.

That’s one more than legendary Germany and Bayern Munich striker Gerd Muller.

Lionel Messi has now surpassed Gerd Müller's record and scored the most goals (526) for a single club in European history.



Legendary. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/EFxRCX9wmZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 23, 2017

Oh, and the Argentina forward also managed to create 200th Barca assist. It’s not all about the goals.

200 - Lionel Messi has provided his 200th assist for Barcelona in all competitions. Extra-terrestrial. pic.twitter.com/FZIJbLPRZE — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 23, 2017

The greatest footballer of all time?