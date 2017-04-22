Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley received a massive kiss from one fan and a crown from another after winning promotion
If you wanted to know what promotion back to the Football League looks like, look no further than this clip from immediately after Lincoln City beat Macclesfield 2-1 to seal the National League title.
When you win the league title and cop a massive snog from a fan...👀😂😘 pic.twitter.com/QCuGvSp7v6— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) April 22, 2017
That’s automatic promotion, sealed with a kiss.
The Imps needed three points to secure promotion back to League Two, and managed it after having gone 1-0 down, with two goals from Terry Hawkridge completing the comeback.
FT: #Imps 2-1 Macclesfield - LINCOLN CITY ARE THE 2016/17 VANARAMA NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!!!! #TeamLincoln— Lincoln City FC (@LincolnCity_FC) April 22, 2017
City have enjoyed a stellar season, becoming the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals, where they were knocked out by Premier League side Arsenal.
Since then they have played 12 games in six weeks – a 1-1 draw against Sutton United looked to have halted the Imps’ momentum in March, but the midlands side went on to win seven in a row, winning the league with two games to spare.
Congratulations @LincolnCity_FC!— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) April 22, 2017
Here is the moment promotion back to the @EFL was secured. pic.twitter.com/pi2mV8wZDd
Only one team wins automatic promotion in the National League, with four others going through to a play-off.
Drink it in @LincolnCity_FC!— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) April 22, 2017
The Imps' first league title since 1988. What an achievement, what a season. pic.twitter.com/EPgo8E4kJo
That’s something Lincoln won’t have to deal with this year.
