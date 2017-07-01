Limerick's Niamh Mulcahy fires 15 points past Tipperary

Limerick captain Niamh Mulcahy fired a phenomenal 15 points as Limerick just edged out Tipperary by 1-20 to 3-12 at Semple Stadium today.

The win keeps their hopes of emerging from Group 2 of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship alive.

It was a sensational exhibition of shooting by Mulcahy but this was far from a one-woman band as goalkeeper Laura O’Neill made a splendid point-blank save from Orla O’Dwyer in the 52nd minute and Orla Curtin scored a brilliant 58th minute goal with an overhead double.

Caoimhe Costelloe didn’t get on the scoresheet, but was magnificent to help Limerick dominated the midfield exchanges and secure their first win after two previous losses.

It was hard luck on Tipperary’s Cáit Devane, who scored all three of their goals but it was impossible to argue that Limerick didn’t deserve the win.

Playing with the wind in the first half, they built up an early four-point lead courtesy of Mulcahy’s dead-eye shooting, but two goals from Devane nudged them ahead.

Limerick had the greater share of the possession though and led at half time by 0-14 to 2-5.

Given the strength of the wind, it wasn’t certain that a three-point lead would be sufficient but in a tighter second half, Limerick always managed to keep their noses in front.

When Curtin scored her wonder goal from a Mulcahy free, they moved four clear but Devane completed her hat-trick immediately.

Nerve-ends were jangling in the closing moments but Mulcahy scored an injury-time point to confirm the victory.

At Páirc Uí Rinn, Cork laid down a serious marker when trouncing Wexford, who were coming off an good win last weekend, by 3-18 to 0-9.

The visitors were unable to land a glove on their hosts and trailed at the interval by 1-9 to 0-2.

Orla Cotter, Katrina Mackey and Amy O’Connor were all multiple point-scorers before O’Connor was dragged down in the square just before the break and goalkeeper Aoife Murray made the long journey up the pitch pay by burying the sliotar to the Wexford net.

Aoife Murray takes the penalty and... GOAL for @CorkCamogie pic.twitter.com/fGdytIGRb8 — Cork's RedFM Sport (@BigRedBench) July 1, 2017

The Model County girls were improved in the second half with Linda Bolger, Úna Leacy and Shelly Kehoe raising white flags but it was very easy for Cork, as Cotter, Mackey, Gemma O’Connor and Ashling Thompson all shot points before Niamh McCarthy and Leanne O’Sullivan pounced for late goals.

In Group 1, Galway were far too strong for Waterford, prevailing by 5-28 to 1-10 at Kenny Park.