Limerick steal point from Derry City with late goal from substitute

Limerick 1-1 Derry City

There was drama at the end of Limerick's meeting with Derry City at Markets Field on Saturday evening, as substitute Chiedozie Ogbene hit an equaliser in the dying moments to steal a draw for Limerick.

Derry looked to have scored the decisive goal in the 79th minute, when a corner from Aaron McEneff found Aaron Barry in the danger area and he applied the header to edge them in front.

But both sides were forced to share the points, when Ogbene capitalised on a scramble for possession in the Derry box, to slip the ball home from close range.