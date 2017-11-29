Limerick sign former Dundalk winger; Cork City resign versatile star

The League of Ireland transfer news keeps coming as Limerick today announced the signing of Daniel Kearns, writes Steve Neville.

The winger finished an 18-month spell at Sligo Rovers at the end of the season and is hoping to rediscover his best form at Limerick.

"Once I heard there was a bit of interest with my agent back and forth, I think it was important to speak to the manager and see what his plans and his views were for the season ahead," Kearns told Limerick FC's website.

SIGNING: Limerick FC are delighted to announce the arrival of Daniel Kearns.



The former Dundalk and Peterborough United winger, most recently with Sligo Rovers, penned his contract at the club's base in Bruff this afternoon

"Once I listened to what he had to say, it was something that I wanted to get on board with. I’m glad it’s all done now and I can look forward to pre-season.

"I think it has (been a while since I hit my top gear), if I’m being honest with myself. It has been a sort of up and down the last couple of years. I don’t think I’ve hit my peak fitness or my peak form for the last couple of years. Touch wood, that’s behind me."

Kearns earned a move to Peterborough United in 2011 after putting under a series of good performances with Dundalk.

Meanwhile, Cork City have announced that Steven Beattie has signed a new contract with the champions.

The versatile winger had been attracting interest from the US, but has now pledged his future to City.

"I am delighted to get it done. Obviously, everyone knows that there was some interest from the States, but I sat down and talked to a few people and weighed everything up, and there is no way that I could leave what is going on here at the moment," Beattie told CorkCityFC.ie.

Steven Beattie is the latest to have signed for 2018!

"The players John has signed, the players we already have who have signed back. It is going to be special times at Cork City, and I couldn’t sit back and not be part of that."

Cork City have already signed a host of players including Barry McNamee and Josh O'Hanlon while established stars such as Alan Bennett and Garry Buckley have also resigned for the new season.