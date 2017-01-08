Limerick revival sees Waterford downed by 7

A 15-point swing saw Limerick beat Waterford 0-24 to 1-14 in this Munster SHL clash in Dungarvan, writes Michael Moynihan.

Waterford boss Derek McGrath started some unfamiliar faces, while new Limerick boss John Kiely called on experienced players. McGrath saw his men start strongly, Kiely’s side finished with a flourish. Something for everyone,

Waterford began well and had five points on the board before Limerick hit their first, a John Fitzgibbon free on 11 minutes.

DJ Foran goaled on 17 minutes after a quick Stephen Bennett delivery — 1-5 to 0-2 for Waterford. Limerick revived and hit the last five points of the half to trail 1-10 to 0-10 at the break.

The visitors carried that good shooting streak into the second half, hitting eleven points on the bounce, Alan Dempsey leading the way (Limerick hit six points in a row either side of half-time). Their experienced players were now leading by example, and Waterford were struggling for rhythm after a raft of half-time changes.

The home side didn’t hit a score for the first 19 minutes of the second half and by then Limerick were eight up: at the final whistle they were seven ahead.