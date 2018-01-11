Limerick FC chairman in talks to sell the club

Limerick FC chairman Pat O’Sullivan is looking to sell his majority share in the club.

O’Sullivan says he’s in talks with a "number of parties" and says he’s been personally funding the day-to-day running of the club in a bid to make them a competitive team in the Airtricity League Premier Division.

"I personally had been funding the development and day-to-day cost of running this club and trying to keep it at a level as competitive as possible in a very competitive top half of the table.

"I have been saying for quite some time that this was not possible for me in the long-term."

He added that the vision is to get the team into Europe and estimates that would cost around €500,000 a year.