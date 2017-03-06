Limerick defender seals move to Leeds United

Another promising young League of Ireland player has departed for the bright lights of the English Championship.

19-year-old centre-back Paudie O'Connor has left Limerick for Leeds United.

O'Connor has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Elland Road.

“(I) would like to thank everybody at Limerick FC for the last 3 and a half years,” O’Connor wrote on Twitter.

“(It’s) been an amazing time there and (I) always loved representing the jersey and I’m very grateful to Martin and the club for the opportunity to play senior football.

“Also (I’d) like to thank the fans for the support they have given me and the lads over the years, it’s greatly appreciated.

“Wishing ye all the very best of luck for the season ahead.”