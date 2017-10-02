Light show as Páirc Uí Chaoimh tests new floodlights

A spectacular light show has illuminated Cork as Páirc Uí Chaoimh's new floodlights were put through their paces, writes Stephen Barry.

The brand-new €80m stadium is undergoing final commissioning works before it hosts the Cork Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals on Sunday.

Philips have been on site to test the floodlights, leading to this spectacular display last Thursday night.

“You’re talking about aiming a couple of hundred light-fittings at the proper areas of the playing area, and that’s a hugely technical challenge because it’s an IT-driven system on the main pitch," stadium manager Bob Ryan told the Irish Examiner last week.

"It’s not like flicking a light switch on in the backyard, it takes a good deal of work.”

The stadium will host the county football final between city rivals Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr's on October 15 before its official opening the following Sunday, the day of the county hurling final.

Thanks to the Liberty Grill of Washington Street for capturing the video.