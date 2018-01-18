LGFA announced new sponsor - Gourmet Food Parlour

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) has announced Gourmet Food Parlour as the new sponsor of the Higher Education Committee (HEC) third-level championships.

Gourmet Food Parlour will sponsor the O’Connor Cup competition, which will now be known as the Gourmet Food Parlour O’Connor Cup, as well as the O’Connor Shield.

The new arrangement will also see Gourmet Food Parlour become title sponsors of the Giles, Lynch, Moynihan, Donaghy and Lagan Cups.

The news comes as a significant boost to third-level Ladies Gaelic Football, as IT Blanchardstown and the National Sports Campus in Abbottstown prepare to host finals weekend from March 9-11.

Owners Lorraine Heskin and Lorraine Byrne founded Gourmet Food Parlour in 2006, with the inspiration to serve a funky style of food, using simple, locally-sourced ingredients whilst serving it all in a fun, relaxed way.

They have grown to 7 locations across Dublin, as well as running a very successful catering division.

Gourmet Food Parlour Managing Director Lorraine Heskin says that she is delighted to come on board as HEC championship sponsor for a three-year term.

Speaking at the launch of the partnership with the LGFA today, Lorraine said: "We are delighted to be the first main sponsor of the Ladies Colleges Competitions and we are so proud to be a new partner with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

“We are so passionate about sport for women and we are really looking forward to seeing our support helping the ladies to develop and prosper in their endeavours both on and off the pitch.”

LGFA CEO Helen O’Rourke commented: “This is a huge step forward for our Association, with Gourmet Food Parlour coming on board as sponsors of our HEC third-level competitions.

“We are delighted to welcome Lorraine Heskin, Lorraine Byrne and the entire Gourmet Food Parlour team on board and we look forward to this new partnership.

“The O’Connor Cup weekend is a key date in our annual fixtures calendar, and the presence of Gourmet Food Parlour as sponsors will take our HEC third-level competitions to a new level.”