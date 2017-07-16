Lewis Hamilton answers those who say he takes his army of fans for granted in style

Lewis Hamilton showed his appreciation for his fans by crowd-surfing across a sea of them after winning the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

After being criticised for snubbing supporters at a pre-race event in London’s Trafalgar Square on Wednesday, Hamilton firmly laid to rest any suggestion that he wasn’t fully appreciative of the public – so much so he turned up late to the post-race press conference.

The champ wasn’t afraid to get up-close and personal (David Davies/PA)

Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel, who finished in second and third respectively, were left waiting for the 32-year-old champion as he gleefully floated across the crowds outside.

Hamilton delivered a characteristic masterclass at Silverstone to produce a record-equalling fifth British Grand Prix win, and slashed Sebastian Vettel’s lead to just one point.

Hamilton appeared to be having the time of his life (Tim Goode/PA)

He is the third man after Jim Clark and Alain Prost to win the race five times.

The Hertfordshire-born racer had attracted criticism for his apparent nonchalance over pre-race activities, after deciding to attend a two-day holiday with friends on the Greek Island of Mykonos earlier this week.

Jubilant crowds happily received Hamilton in his celebrations (David Davies/PA)

But Hamilton insisted: “There is no reason to question my preparations.

“I have more poles than most. I am building up the wins that I have. My performances are second to none. If you don’t know now that my preparation is mostly on point, then I guess you never will.

“I could imagine one day driving a Formula One car and maybe winning one championship, but I couldn’t imagine the number of poles that I have, matching the likes of Jim Clark and Ayrton Senna and having the Hamilton name amongst those stars.

“I am proud to see the Hamilton name engraved on this beautiful-looking trophy, and it will be there way beyond my time.”