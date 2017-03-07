'Let's make it happen' - Floyd Mayweather calls out Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather has called on Irish MMA star Conor McGregor to "stop blowing smoke up everybody's ass" and sign a contract to fight.

A mooted fight between the high-profile pair could be the richest in the sport's history.

Speaking to ESPN's Ben Dirs, the undefeated boxer said: "I don't know if it's going to happen.

"If it do, it do - if it don't, it don't.

"They ask me about this fight always, they're always asking me about the fight.

He added: "If Conor McGregor really wants the fight to happen, stop blowing smoke up everybody's ass and sign the paper.

"Sign the paper. You said you were boss - just sign the paper and let's make it happen."

Mayweather, regarded by many as the best pound-for pound boxer of all time, was at the Savoy Hotel in London to promote a match between Gervonta Davis and Britain's Liam Walsh. He has not boxed professionally since in September 2015.

McGregor, 28, was granted a boxing licence in California in December.