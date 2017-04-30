'Let's dance': Tyson Fury keen to face Anthony Joshua after world title-winning fight

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has called on Anthony Joshua to face him in the ring, after the latter defeated Wladimir Klitschko in an epic at Wembley on Saturday night.

In front of an estimated 90,000 crowd, Joshua added the WBA world heavyweight title to his IBF title with a dramatic 11th-round stoppage of Klitschko – the 41-year-old Ukrainian who suffered a shock defeat to Fury in 2015.

Wellldone @anthonyfjoshua good fight, you had life & death with @klitschko & I played with the guy, let's dance 💃 pic.twitter.com/alLRHPb513 — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 29, 2017

Fury’s tweet – telling Joshua “let’s dance” – comes after the world’s new leading heavyweight called out the 28-year-old known as the Gypsy King.

“(Tyson) Fury where you at, baby?” Joshua, 27, said while still in the ring. “I love fighting. Tyson Fury, I know he’s been talking, I want to give 90,000 a chance (to see us), I just want to fight.”

To which Fury responded…

@anthonyfjoshua challenge accepted. We will give the world 🌎 the biggest fight in a 500 years. I will play with u. You are a boxers dream. — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 29, 2017

Joshua now boasts a perfect 19-0 record following his win, with all of his victories coming inside the distance.

(Nick Potts/PA)

The heavyweight has also said he would fight Klitschko again – another clash which would draw huge attention.

Fury last year surrendered the world heavyweight titles he won by beating Klitschko in an effort to focus on his mental health problems.

Should Fury return to boxing it could be an even bigger fight than Joshua’s epic against Klitschko.

Fury is adamant he will return too, sending Joshua a recorded message on his Instagram account prior to Saturday night’s fight.

Good luck message to @anthony_joshua do the biz & let's make the biggest fight of the Century Gypsyking vs AJ.🙏🏻🙏🏻 A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101) on Apr 29, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

Aside from a harsh word for Klitschko, Fury called his potential fight with Joshua the “biggest fight in British boxing history”.

Should the fight get pulled together and organised, it might well be.