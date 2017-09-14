Les Kiss names Ulster squad for Scarlets clash

Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss has named his 23-man squad for Friday's Guinness PRO14 clash against Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium.

Chris Henry returns to the starting fifteen and will captain the side for the fixture while Luke Marshall, Kyle McCall and Alan O'Connor also come in to start against the reigning PRO12 champions.

The latter pair will join Rob Herring, Wiehahn Herbst and Kieran Treadwell in the front five, while Sean Reidy and Jean Deysel will accompany their skipper in the back row.

The match, which will be played five years to the day since former Ulster player Nevin Spence passed away, along with his father Noel and brother Graham, starts at 7.35pm.

Ulster's clash with Scarlets in February 2016

Man of the Match in Saturday's win versus Benetton Rugby John Cooney will line out at scrumhalf with Christian Lealiifano again named as his half back partner.

There are no changes to the back three as Andrew Trimble, who crossed for two tries against the Italians last weekend, is retained alongside Jacob Stockdale and Louis Ludik.

Ulster Rugby team to play Scarlets, Friday September 15 at Kingspan Stadium:

(1-8): Kyle McCall, Rob Herring, Wiehahn Herbst, Kieran Treadwell, Alan O'Connor, Chris Henry (captain), Sean Reidy, Jean Deysel;

(9-15): John Cooney, Christian Lealiifano, Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey, Luke Marshall, Andrew Trimble, Louis Ludik.

Replacements (16-23): John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Rodney Ah You, Robbie Diack, Matthew Rea, Paul Marshall, Peter Nelson, Tommy Bowe.